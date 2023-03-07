NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Criminal Justice Committee is debating two new ordinances Tuesday morning, and one could lead to more adults being arrested for juvenile gun crimes.

The ordinance would hold adults accountable if their firearm is used to harm a minor or if a minor uses a gun to harm someone else. It also adds a penalty for adults storing firearms in a way that makes them easily accessible to minors. Adults violating the ordinance could face up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.

The Criminal Justice committee meets on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the City Council Chamber.

For the full agenda and link to view the live stream, click here.

