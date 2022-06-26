LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), the body of a male, 48-year-old boater was found Monday and two other boaters are still missing.

Crews with LDWF and other agencies began searching Lake Maurepas for three missing people Sunday (June 26).

It was around 9:45 a.m., Monday when rescue personnel recovered the body of Michael Bryant, a resident of Denham Springs.

Crews are still searching for 18-year-old Zachary LeDuff of Greenwell Springs and 20-year-old Zane Bryant of Denham Springs.

LDWF agents say LeDuff was swimming when he became distressed and Zane Bryant tried to rescue him. But in the process, Bryant also found himself in distress.

Michael Bryant then attempted to help both LeDuff and Zane Bryant, but was unsuccessful. The three men did not resurface.

LDWF is taking the lead in investigating the tragic incident.

Several other local agencies are assisting, including the Livingston and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Offices as well as the Livingston Fire Department and Maurepas Fire Department.