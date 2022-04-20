NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An early morning fire heavily damaged an apartment building in Central City on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 5:30, NOFD was called to the intersection of Thalia and South Saratoga streets.

When they arrived, crews report the blaze had already consumed the back of the two-story building. Second and third alarms were immediately called in.

Initial reports indicated people were possibly trapped inside, however, emergency crews were quickly able to determine everyone had escaped safely.

A fourth alarm was called in soon after as flames continued to spread to the roof of the building. NOFD reports the fire continued to rapidly spread, extending to an abandoned two-story building behind the burning structure.

Embers had also been blown onto the roof of a newly-renovated building next door, causing another fire. Five people were evacuated from the building.

More than 20 NOFD units and nearly 70 emergency personnel were on the scene as crews worked to contain the flames.

Firefighters remained on the scene into late Wednesday morning to ensure smoldering debris from the blaze did not rekindle. NOFD reports crews would likely stay there for most of the day.

No injuries were reported. Detectives continue to investigate the cause of the fire.