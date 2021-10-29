Creole Creamery ‘Ice Scream’ Flavors

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Ice cream lovers unite! This weekend is the last weekend that Creole Creamery will be serving up scoops of 8 different spooky flavors!

Chef Bryan Gilmore says the most popular flavors are the LESTAT’S KISS and the CANDY CORN-UCOPIA!

Gilmore is hoping supplies last leading up to Sunday, October 31st! After that, Christmas flavors debut on December 1st. Check out locations for a taste before it’s too late!

FLAVOR DESCRIPTION:



LESTAT’S KISS salted black licorice ice cream with absinth and blood orange and raspberry ribbon throughout, coconut ash that provides deep black color activated charcoal made from chard coconut shell

CANDY CORNUCOPIA buttered popcorn ice cream, caramel corn, orange, and yellow candy melts caramel corn in candy corn confection, add with buttered popcorn ice cream