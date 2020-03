LOUISIANA – Over the past week, the price for both live and boiled crawfish has decreased. Check back to see if this trend continues.

As of March 12, the average price for live crawfish is $2.79 per pound, while boiled are averaging $4.31 per pound.

From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, here’s a chart listing a few dozen crawfish vendors, as well as their prices.