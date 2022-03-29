METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — Do you have throws stashed away in your home from carnival season? If you do, and you have a sweet tooth, you might want to head on over to Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Metairie.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts partnered with ArcGNO once again for the post-parade tradition of “Beads-for-Doughnuts.”

On Monday, April 4, and Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Krispy Kreme is offering one dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts to guests who bring in 12 pounds or more of Mardi Gras beads to the Krispy Kreme shop located at 825 Clearview Pkwy.

The donations help support and employ people with down syndrome, autism, and other intellectual disabilities.

It’s because of community partners like Krispy Kreme that we can employ and pay salaries to those with disabilities. Partnerships like these provide us the opportunity to collect a huge amount of product post-Mardi Gras that not only helps us with our social enterprise but also keeps these throws out of city drains and landfills. ArcGNO’s Arc’s Mardi Gras Recycling Director Sherrana McGee-Stemley

I began working at Krispy Kreme shortly before the campaign, so while I was familiar with it, I had no idea just how popular this annual event had become. We opened the doors, and almost instantaneously, had thousands of pounds of beads! Krispy Kreme Market Manager, Tim Mossor

Donors will receive a coupon to use on the spot, or they can redeem their free doughnuts by May 1, 2022.