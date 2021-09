NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, Cox Communications announced at around 7:45 a.m., a piece of fiber ring was severed in Mid-City New Orleans.

Customers in Algiers, the Westbank of Jefferson Parish, and St. Charles Parish were impacted.

Cox released a statement that said they are investigating the cause of the damage and working to restore services.

An update on the restoration timeline will be released as soon as possible.