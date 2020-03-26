Covington Police investigate double shooting on N. Pierce Street

COVINGTON, LA.– The Covington Police Department is investigating a double shooting near the intersection of N. Pierce Street and N. Columbia Street.

Investigators say that officers were called to that intersection around 7:30 Wednesday night to investigate a shooting. When they arrived on the scene they found two people that had been shot. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Covington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the St Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office are both investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

If any members of the public have information related to the shooting, they are urged to contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.