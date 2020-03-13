Covington parents arrested after 6-month-old left in car for 12 hours

Aleksander Popiolek and Catelin Popiolek

COVINGTON – A husband and wife have been arrested for allegedly leaving their six-month-old baby inside a parked vehicle for 12 hours while they smoked pot inside their home.

Twenty-one-year-old Catelin Popiolek and 22-year-old Aleksander Popiolek were arrested on March 12, according to the Covington Police Department.

The couple arrived home around 11:30 p.m. on March 11 and went inside their home on Lobelia Alley to smoke marijuana, leaving their six-month-old in the backseat of their vehicle, according to CPD. After smoking the marijuana, they failed to check on or retrieve the baby from the parked vehicle.

Police officers responding to a report of a baby in a vehicle found the child at 11:30 a.m. the next morning. The baby was taken to a local hospital, where it is expected to recover fully.

Catelin Popiolek and Aleksander Popiolek each face charges of cruelty to a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule 1 substance, and possession in a Drug-Free-Zone.