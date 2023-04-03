Boujie Bungee Fitness by Kay (she's your pilot)

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) – From out here, it may not look like or sound like a Louisiana airport.

But inside, they’re fastening their seatbelts for take-off.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know, it may be more of a bounce-off, but anyway, it’s a workout.

And it’s a workout worth watching.

It’s called Boujie Bungee Fitness.

The pilot on this non-stop, half-hour flight, is personal fitness trainer Kay Loyd.



Kay is the teacher at the class in Covington where everybody’s got a first-class seat.

At Boujie Bungee, believers believe what they’re doing burns fat.

And builds muscle.

The bungee cord carries some of your weight.

That means resistance is low.

And for that, your joints will say, thank you.

Lined up like the Rockettes.

Disciplined like a bunch of boot camp recruits.

It’s a little bit of everything.

And a workout that’s anything but boring.

Because that’s the way the bungee bounces.

At least, when it’s boujie.