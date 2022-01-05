COVID test results in 15 minutes! Ochsner opens up rapid COVID-19 testing site at Shrine on Airline

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— There’s a high demand for COVID-19 tests, but a low supply. Ochsner Health is trying to meet the need with a new COVID testing site at the Shrine on Airline.

“I just think the demand was high, the supply wasn’t there,” Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said.

Now the supply of COVID tests is there in Jefferson Parish at a new drive-thru COVID testing site that Ochsner is in charge of at the Shrine on Airline.

“We are glad that they stepped up to do testing. You just want a test, you want that peace of mind, so that’s why this is critical here,” Sheng said.

They are offering Binax Rapid Antigen tests for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

“Results are available anywhere from 5 to 15 minutes depending on whether you are positive or negative. Positive tests turn positive faster,” Dr. Sandra Kemmerly with Ochsner Health said.

Dr. Kemmerly went on to say, “What the test is showing is if there is enough of the virus in the nose to be able to be detected by an antigen test so it is quick and efficient.”

To keep the flow there are two lines of cars. One for those who made appointments beforehand and the other for those just driving up and the response has been huge.

“Well we saw 300 people in the first 90 minutes. People started lining up two hours before we opened. We are anticipating 1,000 people a day,” Dr. Kemmerly said.

With omicron surging, knowing your status in a timely manner is of the essence.

“Here you can get your tests so quickly, you aren’t waiting three or four days,” Cynthia Lee Sheng said.

Testing will take place at the Shrine on Airline Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone two years old and up. Some appointments will be available for scheduling every morning at 7 a.m.

If you’d like to make an appointment you can schedule one on your MyOchsner account or by calling 1-844-888-2772,