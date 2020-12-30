COVID claims Biloxi Mardi Gras parades

This strange contraption was built to parade on Lundi Gras, as part of the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse. (Stephanie Oswald/WGNO)

BILOXI, MS—In a move that mimics Mayor Cantrell’s decision to deny carnival parades in New Orleans, Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich also announced that the 2021 Mardi Gras parades in Biloxi will not roll.

“With much consideration given to the status of the coronavirus today in our community,” said Glitch after carefully monitoring the continuing upward trend in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, on Tuesday. “It should be no surprise that we announce the cancellation of the parades scheduled to be held in February 2021.”

The Neptune and Gulf Coast Carnival parades traditionally draw a total of 150,000 people to Biloxi each year.