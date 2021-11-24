COVID-19 vaccine available at Bayou Classic events this weekend

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Bayou Classic is almost here and among many of the events surrounding the game is the chance to get a free COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is available courtesy of the Louisiana Department of Health.

LDH is offering an incentive to those who choose to get the vaccine.

Children and adults who get the COVID-19 vaccine will be given a “$100 Shot for 100 Debit Card.”

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at Bayou Classic events on Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27.

Details about where and when you can get the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend are below:

On Friday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., LDH will host a COVID-19 vaccination site on the second floor of the Hyatt Regency, outside of the Empire Ballroom. Vaccinations will be available to everyone ages 12 and up.

On Saturday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., vaccines will be available for those 5 and up at the Superdome gate A ramp and Champions Square.

If you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit LDH COVID-19 Vaccine.