COVID-19 vaccine administered to 33 qualifying OPSO inmates

NEW ORLEANS — On Friday, March 12, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office vaccinated 33 inmates who qualified for a COVID-19 vaccine under the state’s previous vaccination guidelines.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are aggressively pursuing the COVID-19 vaccine so that all inmates will be afforded an opportunity to receive it.

On Wednesday, March 16, the Sheriff’s Office received 100 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and an additional 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be delivered next week.

Under expanded guidelines announced last week, the Sheriff’s Office can now offer the vaccine to inmates age 55 and older.

Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman said, “The vaccinations, monthly COVID testing, quarantining of staff and inmates as needed, and following all COVID-19 protocols, has helped us control the spread of the coronavirus in our facilities.”

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to conduct mass testing of staff and inmates. As of Monday, March 15, seven inmates are known positive for COVID-19. There are two known positive cases among OPSO employees and contractors following the results of the last mass testing, the eleventh since the pandemic began.