Orleans Parish Criminal Court building to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 exposure

NEW ORLEANS – An apparent COVID-19 exposure has caused the closure of an Orleans Parish court building.

Criminal District Court for the Parish of Orleans building shall be closed immediately through Monday, November 23, 2020, possibly further.

Criminal District Court for the Parish of Orleans will operate remotely during the building closure.

Individuals should access court proceedings by utilizing the section links on the Court’s website.

Bond defendants should contact their attorney and individual section of court for new court date.

Every effort will be made to post this and any further Orders on the Court’s website and the websites of the Louisiana Supreme Court, the Louisiana State Bar Association and the New Orleans Bar Association.