Court rules officer’s fatal shooting of Black man justified

PETAL, Miss. (AP) — An appeals court has upheld a ruling that a Mississippi police officer was justified when he fatally shot a Black Louisiana man, who called police after a car crash.
A judge ruled in September that Petal police officer Aaron Jernigan was protecting himself when he fatally shot Marc Davis of LaPlace, Louisiana, in 2017.
On Monday, the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals agreed with the judge’s ruling.
Davis was fatally shot on June 2, 2017 after an altercation between him and Jernigan. The officer said Davis physically assaulted him and attempted to take his gun.
Davis’ estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit, but the lawsuit was thrown out.