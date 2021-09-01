Court closures extended due to catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As parish-wide power outages continue three days after Hurricane Ida pummeled Southeast Louisiana on Sunday, Orleans Civil Court, as well as First and Second City courts announced they will extend its closures through Sept. 19.

The courts plan on resuming normal operations on Monday, Sept. 20.

According to the announcement, cases scheduled to be heard during the closure are hereby continued without a date, and will be rescheduled as soon as possible. If conditions indicate that the Court needs to adjust this order, notice will be posted on the Court’s website, the Louisiana Supreme Court website and on WGNO News.

During this closure, the Court will continue to handle emergency matters as necessary.

For emergency pleadings, the Clerk of Civil District Court’s Office can be contacted at cdcclerk@gmail.com.

The email should contain a valid phone number where the party can be reached for additional communication with the Clerk’s Office.

Once the email is received, further instructions regarding the next steps will be provided by a Clerk’s Office Deputy Clerk.