Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two New Orleans councilmembers are requesting a report on an investigation into Orleans Parish Communication District Executive Director Tyrell Morris.

Morris announced he would resign effective Sept. 15 after six years with the OPCD.

“I have often publicly shared that we don’t talk about leadership wellness enough and how we treat each deeply affects how we feel and how we lead. So, it is time for me to refocus on loving and building myself. If we don’t take care of ourselves, we are no good to anyone. Thank you, New Orleans, OPCD Board and Staff, Mayor Cantrell and my family,” said Morris.

After his announcement, Councilwoman-at-large Helena Moreno penned a letter to OPCD Chairman John Thomas, calling for Morris’ immediate suspension.

“According to numerous media reports, Director Morris is under investigation for his alleged actions following a car accident in his publicly funded OPCD vehicle. There are questions regarding Mr. Morris’ failure to submit a required drug and alcohol screening and to obtain a police report, and according to metadata, altering an official OPCD Vehicle Policy to make it appear he was not required to get screened for drugs and alcohol after a qualifying accident. Injuring public records is a crime under LA RS 14:132,” she said.

In response, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said, “Director Morris is a certified public safety executive that has been engaged every hour of every day leading OPCD and my public safety team through several emergencies, events and significant technology and operational improvements for over six years.”

During a press conference she added, “Relative to the councilmember signing the letter and submitting it to the board, I respect their feedback. Thank you very much. However, Tyrell Morris, director of OPCD, is a vital part of our public safety team, as has been demonstrated over the past five years as I’ve been mayor. We will continue to engage him as our director. He tendered his resignation, gave a great leave time. I thank him so much for that because transition does matter.”

On Wednesday, Moreno and Councilmember Jim Morrell penned a second letter to Thomas, this time requesting a report on the OPCD’s investigation into the allegations.

“We have learned through media reports that you have conducted your own internal investigation, separate from the Inspector General (IG), into allegations Director Tyrell Morris injured public documents after wrecking his publicly funded vehicle. As the legislative body that appropriates City funding to the Orleans Parish Communication District (OPCD), we are requesting that the City Council receive a report on your investigation and findings.”

The letter continued, “The OPCD is too important to protect one individual for personal or political purposes. As you are aware, there is also a lengthy list of previously questionable practices by Director Morris which were recently brought to light in an IG report. We believe you must take swift action to save the District from additional damage and work quickly to find new leadership.”

