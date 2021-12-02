Councilmember Brossett introduces ordinance to rename Robert E Lee Blvd

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— District “D” Councilmember Jared C. Brossett introduced an ordinance at yesterday’s City Council meeting to rename Robert E Lee Blvd. to Allen Toussaint Blvd.

The street currently honors a commanding officer of the Confederacy. Councilmember Brossett seeks to honor the accomplished musician and producer who was born and raised in New Orleans and left an indelible mark on the city’s culture.

To initiate the street renaming process, the Councilmember sent a letter to the City Planning Commission staff who has 60 days to conduct a public hearing and present its report.

Once the commission makes a decision, Councilmember Brossett’s ordinance, which is co-sponsored by Councilmembers Palmer and Nguyen, will move to the full Council for action.

“It’s well beyond time to make this change,” said Councilmember Brossett.