NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, Councilman Oliver Thomas, IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Moose & 4-time IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, and Former No Limit Records Artist McKinley “Mac” Phipps teamed up to launch a series of engagement initiatives for New Orleans East youth.

The series is for the need to improve platforms for youth engagement and participation.

The partnership with District E Councilman Oliver Thomas and Mac Phipps reinforces the IMPACT Wrestling commitment to the community as it creates an opportunity to engage youth in the various cities that they visit and entertain.