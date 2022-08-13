NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — District C Councilman Freddie King hosted a gun buyback in Algiers in hopes of stopping the upward trend of violent crimes in the city.

“We want to see those guns off the streets,” King said. “That’s one less gun in the hands of a dangerous person. That’s one less gun in the hands of a toddler.”

So far in 2022, three children have accidentally shot themselves with firearms. One of them, a 3 year old, died.

“Crime knowns no boundaries. It could come from anywhere,” State Sen. Kirk Talbot said. “It only takes 10-15 minutes to drive across town one way or the other. We ought to look into doing something like this in Jefferson Parish.”

Sen. Talbot said it is important for all parishes to work together in order to see an end to this violent crime surge. He told WGNO he hopes people see the leadership from people like Councilman King.

“We have the Sheriff’s support, our mayor, Congressman Troy Carter, DA Jason Williams,” King said. “Several other local city officials are supporting this effort.”

“Any time we can get guns off the street and get people involved in doing something positive, I think that’s a great thing,” Talbot said.

Twenty four guns were turned in Saturday.