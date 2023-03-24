NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Thursday evening, the New Orleans City Council voted to approve the extension of Interim Supt. Michelle Woodfork’s contract.

Woodfork was granted an extra six months to work on crime fighting strategies and prove she has what it takes to keep the title permanently.

A national search led by the the International Association of Chiefs of Police is ongoing and details are limited. However, Councilman Oliver Thomas vouched for Woodfork to stay.

“I am really pulling for Interim Chief Woodfork to do the job to become permanent Chief Woodfork,” Thomas said. “So, while we’re going through the process, the best thing that can happen is crime reduction and this chief’s proactive plan is answering the question whether we need a police chief from outside or not.”

The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation also does not have any new information on the search process.

“There were I think 50 new take home vehicles given out to the districts,” NOPJF Chair Elizabeth Boh said. “Those types of things are also working to improve moral.”

Mayor Cantrell’s Director of Communications Gregory Joseph released this statement saying, “This administration is grateful that the City Council has extended NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork’s position for another six months. From day one, Mayor Cantrell has believed that Chief Woodfork is the right woman for the job. Under her proven leadership, the City has experienced reductions in key areas of violent crimes like homicide and carjackings, the introduction of new, modernized police vehicles and technology and welcomed a class of young recruits who are eager to make a difference in our City. We look forward to continuing to work with Chief Woodfork as we make progress towards making New Orleans safer for all.”