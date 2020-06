NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and the Eastbank Little League baseball and softball teams have been selected to receive Jimmy Collins Awards from the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Committee selects award winners in a variety of categories – it also selects Amateur Athletes of the Month and each year’s Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame class. Overall, 24 individuals and four teams will be honored for their 2019-20 achievements. Honorees are being announced over a period of 24 days, wrapping up with the Corbett Awards for the top male and female amateur athletes in the state on June 10 and 11.

Outstanding Girls' Prep Coach of the Year, New Orleans: Lakenya Reed, Booker T. Washington BasketballOutstanding Boys' Prep Coach of the Year, New Orleans: Nick Monica, Archbishop Rummel Football