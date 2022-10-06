NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council passed new penalties on Thursday (Oct. 6) regarding unattended bicycles and scooters that obstruct rights-of-way and public places.

Ordinance 33,745 sets the new penalties for bicycles as well as electric scooters. It requires any bike or scooter that is unattended and blocking space to be removed immediately.

Any unclaimed or abandoned bike or scooter will be held by the city for a minimum of 45 days with a storage fee of up to $100 per day.

If the bike remains unclaimed, it could be sold or donated to a nonprofit organization in the area.