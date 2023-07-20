NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Four of the six superintendent semi-finalists as well as members of the review panel made their way to Gallier Hall this morning to begin the interview process.

An outside consulting group reduced a field of 33 applicants to the final six.

All day at Gallier Hall, where the interviews are being conducted, we heard nothing from the candidates or the panelists.

Council members call the process secretive.

Councilman Joe Giarrusso says he wasn’t given any info on how the decisions so far have been made.

“I have no idea what the criteria was used to get to these six candidates, so were they graded against certain categories? What was reviewed? Then was there a scoring matrix, or how did they get to those and how did we arrive at these six candidates?” Councilman Joe Giarrusso said.

Of the six semi-finalists, two are women; and five are from departments around the country.

Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork is the only internal candidate.

She was selected by Mayor Cantrell to hold the job temporarily.

Councilman JP Morell says that without any insight on the decision making process, he worries the secrecy will only lead to the mayor getting her way instead of the best pick.

“There’s a concentrated effort to make sure that our local middleweight is only fighting lightweights. If you look at, it’s almost like there was a concentrated effort to pick people who would be less qualified than the mayor’s preferred candidate,” Councilman JP Morrell said.

Wednesday, the six semi-finalists were announced along with the list of panelists who would interview them.

We asked one of the people on the panel what happens if the council votes-down the mayor’s final selection based on its dissatisfaction with the entire process.

“Hypothetically if I was to provide any conjecture, it would be we would start the process over, but I don’t think that this is what we have in this situation,” Gilbert Montano said.