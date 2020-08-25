Correctional center officer from Louisiana allegedly engages in inappropriate relationship

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deshunta Miller, 21, of Baker is in trouble with the law after a recent investigation by the Department of Corrections.
Miller is in jail after ‘allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate,’ according to the Department of Corrections.
Miller is facing this charge:
- One count of Malfeasance in Office: sexual conduct prohibited with persons in the custody and supervision of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections
Miller was a Correctional Officer at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center for less than a year at the time of the booking.
Miller held the rank of Sergeant and the Department of Corrections plan on terminating the probationary employee.
