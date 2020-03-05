Coronavirus update at City Council’s regular meeting

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans City Council will receive an update on the coronavirus from the City’s Director of Health Dr. Jennifer Avegno and her team at Thursday’s meeting.

While there are no reported cases at this time, state and local health leaders expect to eventually have cases in Louisiana. Council members will be briefed on preparations underway.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends precautionary measures such as:

Stay home if you are sick. If you have flu- or cold-like symptoms, stay home to lower the chances of spreading the illness to others.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or face. Mucous membranes of the face-eyes, nose and mouth-are entry portals for many microbes, including coronavirus and the viruses that cause the common cold.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue, or cough or sneeze into your elbow. Throw used tissues away. Do not cough or sneeze directly into your hands, because you will spread the microbes from your hands to anything you touch.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Or, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. It is especially important to wash your hands before and after touching your eyes, nose or mouth, after using the bathroom and before eating.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Use a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Frequently touched objects include keyboards, doorknobs and desks.

The presentation led by the City’s Health Department will be the first order of business during Thursday’s meeting beginning at 10 a.m.