Coronavirus forces LSU to cancel study abroad trip

BATON ROUGE, La (WVLA/WGMB) – As concerns over the coronavirus continue, LSU has called off a study abroad trip to China.

On Friday, the university officials announced that it had canceled the study abroad trip to China, where tens of thousands have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Ernie Ballard who oversees the communication department at the University said that the University sent this notice out to students:

Dear student, You probably have heard the news about the spread of the coronavirus in China, Korea, Japan, and now Italy. Several of you have already written to us with your questions, and we wanted to send you an update on where we are as of today. Please be aware that this is a very fluid situation that can change quickly. We are staying in touch with LSU’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and other offices to keep you up to date. As of this morning, this is where we stand with regards to the spring break, spring intersession, and summer programs: Based on the CDC’s Information for Travel (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html), we have canceled a program we had scheduled in China. All other programs remain up and running at this time. If there are changes and LSU decides to cancel programs, we will inform you as soon as we find out. The EOC is posting updates on their website, which you can read here: https://www.lsu.edu/oep/index.php. In the meantime, please review information from the CDC, the US Department of State, and the University’s travel assistance provider, International SOS, about the specific locations the programs are planning to visit. These resources will provide you with up to date information. CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/ US Department of State: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories.html/ International SOS: https://www.internationalsos.com/