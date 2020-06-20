Coronavirus clusters: New Orleans graduation parties & Baton Rouge bars

Father's Day Warning: no gatherings more than 100 people

NEW ORLEANS – The coronavirus is spreading in Louisiana.

According to New Orleans Health Department Director, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, they’re looking at several locations where people may have caught the virus.

New Orleans high school graduation parties.

As many as 30 people possibly got coronavirus by attending these.

And at Baton Rouge Tigerland bars where as many as 100 people, some from New Orleans, were exposed and tested positive.

The city’s chief doctor warns groups of people should be no more than 100.

And if you go to a big gatherings like these, masks and social distancing are a must.

You can listen to Dr. Jennifer Avegno’s Father’s Day warnings right here.