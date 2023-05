COVINGTON, La (WGNO) – It’s time for King Charles III to be crowned king.

Well, crowned for the world to watch.

It’s the Coronation of King Charles III.

It happens Saturday, May 6 in London at Westminister Abbey.

If you’re planning a Louisiana celebration, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood knows where to find a bit of jolly old England.

It’s at the English Tea Room & Eatery in Covington.