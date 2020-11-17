Corn or corn? What’s your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

What you like depends on where you live

NEW ORLEANS – The turkeys are nestled.

They’re all snug in their supermarket beds.

Dreaming, no doubt, of their big day ahead.

Of course, the turkey is the star of the Thanksgiving show.

But WGNO’s Bill Wood says no bird would dare go on stage without the side dishes.

And nobody knows side dishes like Joe Zuppardo.

Joe’s family has been in the supermarket business since 1929.

That’s at Zuppardo’s Family Market where the aisles are filling up with customers who are giving thanks.

And they’re stocking up for the big feast.