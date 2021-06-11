Copper Vine now offering wine tasting experiences

NEW ORLEANS — Exploring the terrain of wine is now becoming more accessible with the announcement of Copper Vine’s new private wine tasting experiences – bringing the winery tour to your table!

Copper Vine’s wine experiences showcase the creative collaboration of Sommelier Lydia Kurkoski and Executive Chef, Amy Mehrtens, as inspired by their curiosity and passion for food, wine, and sublime hospitality.

Each experience features a unique mingling of cuisine and wine, curated specifically for each guest.

Hosted in one of the restaurant’s intimate spaces, the Wine Tastings are now available with 13 new tasting themes.

Photo courtesy Emily Ferretti

Private Wine Dinners are coursed with thoughtful pairings – all in a laid-back atmosphere where wine is an experience and good times are the main event.

Private Wine Tastings: Through curated flights of wine and thoughtfully paired bites, we bring the winery experience to your table. One of Copper Vine’s wine experts will guide you through the vineyards, varietal characteristics and innovative cellar practices surrounding some of the best wines in the world. Tastings are held in one of our intimate dining spaces and can be private or semi-private for groups with a minimum of 4 guests.

Guests can visit www.coppervine.com/wine-experiences to learn more and book their next wine tasting experience.