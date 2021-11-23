Copper Vine and Vintage Rock Club showing the Saints game on Thanksgiving day

NEW ORLEANS — Still not sure where to catch this week’s Saints game? Look no further than down the street from the Dome, at Copper Vine and Vintage Rock Club.

Copper Vine will be serving their regular menu on Thanksgiving day from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The game will be played on projector screens throughout the restaurant.

Looking for a different vibe? Head to Vintage Rock Club to cheer on the boys in black and gold in an extra lively setting. Vintage Rock Club will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 2:0 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Copper Vine is located at 1001 Poydras Street. Vintage Rock Club is located at 1007 Poydras Street.