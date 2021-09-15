From scratch and from the heart: after Hurricane Ida at Copeland’s of New Orleans

Always on the menu from the family who gave us Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – What’s cooking at Copeland’s of New Orleans is a long, Louisiana history of helping out.

Anytime a hurricane hits, anybody has a seat at the family table that’s been serving Southern hospitality since 1983.

That’s Southern hospitality from scratch.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is in Copeland’s kitchen with a recipe from the heart.

That’s where Allison Donnelly and her Copeland crew do not deliver MREs.

Not that there’s anything wrong with an MRE when you’re hungry.

Copeland’s is serving Shrimp Etoufee and Red Beans and Rice.

Also Chicken Alfredo.

It’s five-star, fine-dining.

It’s what the Copeland family wants to serve the families who’ve come to Louisiana to help rebuild after Hurricane Ida.

It’s just the way they do things at Copeland’s of New Orleans.

It’s their family.

Serving your family.