NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the City of New Orleans for Tuesday, June 27, from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

City officials said the latest forecast indicates that high humidity levels will cause temperatures to “feel like” up to 120 degrees. Forecasters said these high temperatures are expected to continue through the remainder of the week.

With the excessive heat warning in effect, the public can go to any of the following locations to cool off:

Arthur Monday Community Center is open Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (1111 Newton St., Suite 101)

Carrollton-Hollygrove Senior Center is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (3300 Hamilton St.)

Algiers Courthouse is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. (225 Morgan St., Room 209)

Louisiana SPCA is open Monday – Saturday, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. (1700 Mardi Gras Blvd.)

OHL Sobering Center is open 24/7 (732 N. Claiborne Ave.)

New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) locations: Rosenwald “Annex” Senior Building is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. (1120 S. Broad St.) NORD Annunciation Center is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (800 Race St.) Desire-Florida Multi-Purpose Recreation Center is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. (3250 Industry St.)

NORD Aquatics: Gert Town Pool is open Monday – Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. (3411 Broadway St.) Joe W. Brown Pool is open Monday – Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. (5601 Read Blvd.) Sanchez Center Pool is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. (1616 Fats Domino Ave.) Stallings Gentilly Pool is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (2700 Lapeyrouse St.) Treme Pool is open Monday – Friday, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (900 N. Villere St.) Lyons Pool is open Monday – Friday, 8 AM – 6 PM (624 Louisiana Ave) Federal City Pool on the Naval Base is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (2220 Constitution St.)

All New Orleans Public Library locations are open Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., with the following exceptions: Main Library is open Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Rosa Keller Library & Community Center is closed due to facilities maintenance Milton H. Latter Memorial Library is closed due to facilities maintenance



Special cooling locations will also be available for the homeless community to visit:

Ozanam Inn has a cooling area from 5:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. daily (2239 Poydras St.)

New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter will be open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The New Orleans Mission will open their Day Center as a cooling site and provide water 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

Grace at the Greenlight will be open 6:30 a.m. – 7:15 a.m. daily and will have water on hand

Entergy New Orleans and the Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans will suspend disconnects and shut-offs on days the advisory is in effect.

City officials said these high temperatures can be life-threatening and advise residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related health emergencies:

Stay indoors in air conditioning during the hottest parts of the day

If you must perform outdoor activities, do so early in the morning or late in the evening

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing

Avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun

Be sure to drink plenty of water, and do not wait until you are thirsty

The very young, the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease, are at a greater risk for heat-related health issues and should take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated

Check on neighbors, children, the elderly and chronically ill to make sure they are okay, especially every hour if power outages occur

Don’t leave children or pets in unattended vehicles, as temperatures can quickly increase to over 100 degrees

