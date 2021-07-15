COOLinary is back in NOLA for its 17th year

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We hope you’re hungry because COOLinary 2021 has officially begun.

New Orleans & Company has re-launched its popular COOLinary New Orleans summer restaurant campaign for its 17th year.

“A perennial favorite, COOLinary New Orleans appeals to locals and visitors alike,” said Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company.

COOLinary will last from July 14 to September 5, with some new twists. Unlike previous years, the campaign has opened participation to include delivery and take-out options, as well as counter-service restaurants.

“We are hopeful that this campaign will provide much-needed support to our restaurant community as it continues to recover from the pandemic. The campaign showcases inventive menus created by award-winning chefs, highlighting the authentic cuisine of New Orleans at a great value.”

The 17th annual COOLinary New Orleans returns earlier this summer in an updated format, offering special two- and three-course lunch menus for $25 or less and three-course dinner and brunch menus for $45 or less at the following restaurants:

A Tavola

Andrea’s Restaurant

Anna’s

Antoine’s Restaurant

Apolline

Arnaud’s Restaurant

Boucherie

Bourbon House

Brasa Churrasqueria

Brennan’s

Brigtsen’s

Brown Butter

Bywater American Bistro

Cafe Degas

Cavan

Charlie’s Steak House

Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering

Commander’s Palace

Copper Vine

Costera

Crescent City Brewhouse

Criollo Restaurant

Dat Dog (Frenchmen) Dat Dog (Freret)

Dat Dog (Magazine)

Del Fuego Taqueria

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse

Domenica Restaurant

Evangeline

Fogo de Chão – New Orleans Gabrielle Restaurant

Galatoire’s Restaurant

GW Fins

Josephine Estelle

Luke Restaurant

MeMe’s Bar & Grille

Meril

Muriel’s Jackson Square

Napoleon House

Palace Café

Palm & Pine

Poke Loa (CBD)

Poke Loa (Harahan)

Poke Loa (Mandeville)

Poke Loa (Metairie)

Poke Loa (Uptown) Ralph’s on the Park

Red Fish Grill

Reginelli’s Pizzeria

Rib Room

Riccobono’s Peppermill

Sala NOLA

Seaworthy

Shaya

Silk Road

Sylvain

Tableau

The Bower

The Commissary

The Court of Two Sisters

The Elysian Bar

The Franklin

The Pelican Club

Tommy’s Cuisine

Tony Mandina’s Restaurant

Toups’ Meatery

Trenasse

Tujague’s Restaurant

Visit www.COOLinaryNewOrleans.com for menus and more information.

*Participating restaurants must be members of New Orleans & Company. Non-members can become a member at no cost, and participate in COOLinary New Orleans and many other member benefits. For details, please contact membership@neworleans.com