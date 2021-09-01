Cookin’ with love: Slim Goodies Diner dishing out free food after Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Even during a storm you know New Orleans won’t let anyone go hungry.

In the aftermath of Ida on a hot New Orleans day, hot food is what the people crave.

“Even though it is hot outside, a home cooked meal is a lovely thing,” Barbara Glenn said.

Slim Goodies Diner on Magazine street is no stranger to providing hurricane help. After Hurricane Katrina they served up free food and now with Ida they’re at it again.

“There’s something about having warm food inside of you. It changes everything about how they feel about the world right now,” Deborah Schumacher, Owner of Slim Goodies said.

Schumacher went on to say, “We know we will be down for awhile, so there’s no reason to waste. This is the very least we can do.”

“Mmmm, It is wonderful, it is made with love,” Marion Strauss said.

Love that’s one ingredient they always cook with.

“You don’t get into the restaurant business and not love it, so you got to cook with it, you got to serve it, and you got to show it,” Schumacher said.

Today they served up about 200 free meals and will continue to feed the neighborhood until the food runs out.