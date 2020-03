NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials are gearing up to handle a possible overflow of coronavirus cases from area hospitals.

The city has nearly 1,000 of the state’s more than 2,300 known COVID-19 cases — and 46 of the 83 statewide deaths, as of Thursday.

Officials said Wednesday evening that the city plans to treat as many as 3,000 at the convention center if need be.

Response to the outbreak led to a huge jump in unemployment claims announced Thursday.