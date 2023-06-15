ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Regional Planning Commission has joined the Port of New Orleans to study the roadway improvements and other infrastructure needed to build the Louisiana International Terminal in Violet.

Building the terminal would allow the Port of New Orleans to accommodate bigger cargo ships, ships too big to pass under the Crescent City Connection bridge to reach the Port’s main terminal in New Orleans.

However, some residents of Violet have argued that the $1.8 billion terminal will destroy their quality of life in their small town in St. Bernard Parish.

Supporters of the terminal include St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis.

“This shows that the governor and port remain serious about delivering a project that is beneficial to the people of St. Bernard and will address and answer impacts that may come,” said McInnis.

The Port of New Orleans projects that the Violet terminal will increase the state’s import and export capacity, create more than 18,000 jobs statewide, and bring in more than $1 billion in local and state revenue.

“Investments in economic infrastructure projects, such as the Louisiana International Terminal, that provide quantifiable jobs and economic impact, must be prioritized over ideological and political differences,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

Latest Posts

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.