Construction time again for St. Tammany Fishing Pier, opening delayed

COVINGTON, La. — Those looking forward to the eventual opening of the St. Tammany Fishing Pier in Slidell will have to wait a little longer. While Phase II is now officially underway after delays caused by Hurricane Zeta damage in October, the scheduled March 2021 completion has now been pushed back to late April or early May.

“This investment in the expansion of the Pier is something patrons have been anticipating for some time. We look forward to the day when we can fully open the Pier and celebrate its completion,” said Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Parish President.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to finish this project and prepare to welcome citizens back to the Pier in the coming months.”

In July, 2020, $390,000 in Capital Outlay funding was approved for Phase II of the St. Tammany Fishing Pier Offshore project.

This estimated total cost of project is $1.3 million, a portion of which will be funded through a grant from the Wallop Breaux Public Access and Boating Facility through Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries in the amount of $992,0458.50.

Phase II of this project includes developing the western span of the old twin spans section of the Pier, currently closed to public use; shelter structures, cleaning stations and fishing platforms, as well as the installation of guardrails, and exterior lighting.

This is a scheduled 120-day project.

