NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana is on the receiving end of $1.4 billion in funding for broadband internet and congressman Troy Carter is speaking out about how that will work.

Carter says Louisianians can now take advantage of this new technology to help make life easier, especially for parents. He says getting access to broadband is important in 2023.

“We know that in 2023, access to broadband internet is not a luxury, it’s a necessity with telehealth needs and extended learning and distance learning, having the ability to access your church or your school or your business or what have you,” Carter says.

He also says more rural areas of Louisiana will have to be patient, as getting the equipment in takes time.

