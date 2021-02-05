Confirmed case of UK COVID-19 variant at Tulane University

NEW ORLEANS– The UK COVID-19 variant is here in Louisiana with five confirmed cases across the state and there’s one confirmed case within the Tulane University community.

Tulane administrators are not giving details on the circumstances of the confirmed variant case as to whether it was a student or staff member. A letter was sent out to students and staff to notify them of the case.

In a statement from Tulane, administrators say: “Tulane uses the Thermo-Fisher PCR process which can distinguish the UK COVID-19 variant, something that many tests used at most hospitals cannot provide. It’s important to continue to adhere to all health protocols including masking, social distancing, and testing.”

The Medical Director for Emergency Management at LCMC Health, Dr. Jeffrey Elder said that they believe the variant doesn’t make the disease more severe, but because it is more contagious that is the real concern.

“We can’t have people in large crowds. It is unfortunate that we can’t have Mardi Gras celebrations like we want to,” he said.

Dr. Elder went on to say, “The good news is that the vaccines work against the UK variant, so having people vaccinated will protect them.”

Whether it be on a college campus or out in the community, doctors say that the variant is here and we must be vigilant and aware.

“If people go out, drink, and party and are around big groups, we will see another spike and that’s something we don’t want to see,” Dr. Elder said.