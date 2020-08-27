Commuting by kayak after Hurricane Laura storm surge

Local

Lake Shore Drive in Mandeville, Louisiana is a lake

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

MANDEVILLE, La – Ben Collier commuted by kayak.

That’s after Lake Pontchartrain poured onto his street.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the story of Ben and other residents of Mandeville, Louisiana who woke up to storm surge from Hurricane Laura.

Lake Shore Drive here is a lake.

People who dared to step into the street stepped into water that’s knee deep.

The street is also the address for The Lakehouse.

That’s a restaurant where storm surge flooded the kitchen.

The Lakehouse has a wedding scheduled for Saturday.

It’s a wedding already delayed because of COVID-19.

Now, the nuptials may be delayed because of Hurricane Laura.

Share this story

Weather Video

Friday morning weather with Hank Allen

Laura leaves a trail of destruction. Localized heavy rain risk locally.

Laura moving north with devastating impacts

Scot Hurricane Laura Hit

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 10PM Hurricane Laura Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie Wednesday 4PM Laura Update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 91° 78°

Saturday

89° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 78°

Sunday

87° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 79°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 90° 79°

Wednesday

91° / 77°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 77°

Thursday

89° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 89° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

89°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
89°

88°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
88°

88°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
88°

88°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
88°

Popular

Latest News

More News