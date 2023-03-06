NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) ––– The City of New Orleans is hosting a series of public hearings on the Big Green Easy Master Plan to revitalize city parks with projects designed to absorb stormwater, protect critical wildlife habitats, and support the city’s social fabric.

The master plan is part of a millage that passed in 2019, introducing a 20-year property tax split between four park agencies: New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission, Parks and Parkways (PPW), Audubon Nature Institute, and City Park.

“We embrace this holistic approach that improves our residents’ quality of life by beautifying our city and does it in an intentional way to make us more resilient for the future. I encourage all residents to actively participate and become involved in how their city’s parks are shaped,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The planning committee released a survey to get feedback on who the park and recreation system serves, any needs and challenges, and growth opportunities.

The next step in the planning phase is getting public input. So the city is hosting four community workshops:

March 6: Joe Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd.)

March 7: Treme Recreation Center (900 N. Villere St.)

March 8: Morris F.X. Jeff Recreation Center (2529 General Meyer Ave.)

March 9: Dominion Learning Center Audubon Auditorium (6500 Magazine St.)

For more information on the master plan and ways to get involved, visit the city website here.

