Community workshop shows NOLA residents how to avoid becoming a victim of violent crimes

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A public meeting was held on Sunday afternoon at the North Rampart Community Center. The meeting is in response to the recent surge in violent crime across New Orleans.

Residents in the community came together to watch a presentation on how to prevent becoming a victim.

An event organizer with the Historic Faubourg Tremé Association (HFTA) says education is the first step to crime prevention.

“For us to learn the reason that crime escalates, because we always think it’s one thing or look to our public officials, but we also have to take responsibility,” said Dianne Honore, facilitator for the crime and safety workshop.

This is the first of several workshops available over the course of the summer.

