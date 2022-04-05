NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, April 5, the death of New Orleans icon, Chris Owens was confirmed.

Many local public figures and members of the community reacted to the news of her passing.

Councilmember Helena Moreno commented on Owens’ passing on Instagram, saying:

“Rest in Peace, Chris Owens. She was an incredible performer, entrepreneur, and an absolute icon who served as a tremendous ambassador for New Orleans. Her annual Easter Parade, which rolls annually in the French Quarter, has been a true New Orleans tradition since the early 80s and her electrifying one woman show brought out the best of jazz, blues, rock, country, and latin music, bringing a sparkling explosion of excitement and perpetual motion to the stage.

“Her joyful spirit mirrored the energy and rhythm of this city and I am so very grateful that she shared her talents and joie de vivre with the world. She will be so very missed 💔”

New Orleans Mayor Cantrell made a statement on Twitter:

“Today we mourn the passing of Chris Owens, one of the brightest lights of the French Quarter. The consummate entertainer and the star of her own Bourbon Street nightclub, Ms. Owens was charismatic, beautiful, and iconic. May she rest in God’s perfect peace.“

WGNO’S Kenny Lopez also commented on social media looking back to a 2013 performance by Chris Owens for French Quarter Fest.

“I loved legendary Bourbon Street performer Chris Owens! She once called me up on stage during French Quarter Fest to dance with her! She also used to call me her honey bunny! I just got news she passed away today. I am going to miss her!“