Community rallies to keep Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Belle Chasse open for another school year

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Thanks to an outpouring of community support, Friday that Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Belle Chasse will remain open for the 2021-2022 school year.

An announcement from OLPH pastor Fr. Kyle Dave regarding the schools’ possible closure was made earlier in the spring following a significant drop in registration and a significant deficit. Following the announcement, the school and surrounding community rallied to develop a plan to advance the school and encourage enrollment.

The school will work closely with the archdiocesan Department of Catholic Education and Faith Formation and Archdiocesan Finance Office in order to recognize and address any issues quickly and determine ongoing viability and pledged to keep the community informed as they move forward.

Fr. Dave and Superintendent of Catholic Schools Dr. RaeNell Houston praised the community support, encouraged it to continue, calling it “vital” to the ongoing efforts of the school, and encouraged school families to return and new families to register.