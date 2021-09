NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, food and supplies will be given away to residents in the community from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m at the Abundant Life Tabernacle.

Bishop Designate Tyrone G Jefferson, Jr., and other faith-based leaders are hosting the event.

Residents can drive through or walk up to the location to collect water, cleaning supplies, non-perishable items and pampers.

The location is 1701 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119.

Masks and social distancing are required at the event.