Community mourns the loss David McQueen, Mayor of Pearl River

MANDEVILLE, La. — Pearl River Mayor David McQueen passed away on Saturday, November 20. He was surrounded by family in his last moments.

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper released the following statement on the Mayor’s passing:

“I will always appreciate the friendship and support that Mayor McQueen and I shared for years,” said Cooper.

“His passion for Pearl River was no secret, and we are grateful for his commitment to service. Please join Catherine and me in praying for his wife, Karen, his family, friends and loved ones.”

McQueen was a town Alderman for 28 years, before being elected Mayor of Pearl River in 2014.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 12:00 PM from the chapel of Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy. 41, Pearl River, La., with visitation from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the funeral home.

Interment to follow at Crawford Cemetery, Pearl River, La. Immediately following the committal service at Crawford Cemetery, the family would like to invite everyone to a reception which will be held at the Community Center, 39443 Spur Hwy. 41, Pearl River, La.

From the funeral home, McQueen is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen Blanchard McQueen, a son, Jeremy McQueen (Ramona), a granddaughter, Gracie Faye McQueen, a brother, Carl McQueen and sister, Denise Walker. Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Leona McQueen a son, Carl McQueen, Sister, Rosalie McCarthy and 2 brothers, Claude Daniel McQueen and Jimmy McQueen.