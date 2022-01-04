Community, local leaders rally together for justice for Dillan Burton

ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) —Members of the community and local leaders rallied around the family of 7-year-old Dillan Burton as the New Orleans Police Department continues to search for her killer.

Dillan’s mother is beside herself with grief.



“Like the person who did this, like I just can’t see how you sleeping at night. You know, like knowing you killed an innocent baby, like my baby had nothing to do with nothing,” said Maquisha Burton, Dillan’s mom.



Dillan burton was shot and killed the day after Christmas in Algiers as she was riding in her mom’s car, an innocent victim of gun violence. Now, the search to find the killer is intensifying. City leaders and the community went door to door, handing out flyers in hopes of getting a lead.



“I have a daughter who’s six years old who will be seven in a few months, so it really hit hard. It really hit home and it’s tragic. It’s a tragedy I couldn’t imagine,” said Freddie King III, New Orleans Councilman-Elect for District C.



Newly elected New Orleans officials are vowing to help solve the issue of violent crime across the city.



“Why is killing somebody the solution to a problem? It doesn’t make sense to you and I, but for some reason it makes sense to these children and we need to figure out why that is,” said Orleans Parish Sheriff-Elect Susan Hutson.



Crimestoppers raised the reward for information leading to an arrest to $5,000, hoping that those who know something will say something.

Dillan’s mom is pleading with those who know who shot her daughter to stand up and do the right thing.



“If you know something, like if it was you and your family or your child, you know, you would want somebody to say something. Like this my baby, this my child, like it’s not okay. I’m not okay,” said Burton.

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two vehicles of interest in Dillan Burton’s case.

The NOPD describes the first car as a newer model white or silver Chevy pick-up truck with a bed cover on the back. The second car is described as a green Nissan Armada SUV with a broken back passenger side window with a black covering and damage to the passenger side fender.

Anyone who knows what happened to this little girl is urged to come forward. You can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 and remain anonymous.



